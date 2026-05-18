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Juan Mejia News: Registers third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Mejia earned a save against the Rangers on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Mejia entered in the ninth inning with Colorado clinging to a one-run lead. He gave up a two-out single but managed to close things out for his third save of the campaign. The Rockies' closer situation has been as flexible as any in the majors this season, as four different Colorado pitchers have multiple saves. Victor Vodnik was the early leader of the committee, but he's struggled of late and was charged with three runs without recording an out in the eighth inning Monday. With that said, Mejia is certainly a candidate for additional save chances moving forward.

Juan Mejia
Colorado Rockies
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