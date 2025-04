The Rockies recalled Mejia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He'll be the club's 27th man during Thursday's doubleheader in Kansas City. Mejia, 24, has posted a 5.40 ERA and 19:6 K:BB over 11.2 innings this season with Albuquerque. If the right-hander sees any action Thursday, it will be his major-league debut.