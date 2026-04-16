Juan Mejia News: Slated to open Thursday's game
Mejia is listed as the Rockies' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Astros.
The 25-year-old righty will be making his first MLB start Thursday, but because he hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his appearances during the regular season or spring training, he's unlikely to work more than once through the batting order before exiting the game. Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer confirmed that Chase Dollander will work in bulk relief behind Mejia on Thursday, per Eli Whitney of BlakeStreetBanter.com.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Mejia See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League2 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?6 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Mejia See More