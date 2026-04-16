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Juan Mejia News: Slated to open Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Mejia is listed as the Rockies' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Astros.

The 25-year-old righty will be making his first MLB start Thursday, but because he hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his appearances during the regular season or spring training, he's unlikely to work more than once through the batting order before exiting the game. Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer confirmed that Chase Dollander will work in bulk relief behind Mejia on Thursday, per Eli Whitney of BlakeStreetBanter.com.

Juan Mejia
Colorado Rockies
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