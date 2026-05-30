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Juan Mejia News: Struggles, still wins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Mejia (1-4) allowed two earned runs on three hits across one inning but still earned the win Friday against the Giants.

Mejia was called upon to hold the Rockies' deficit to one run in the ninth inning, but he allowed four of the first six batters he faced to reach base. The offense bailed him out with a walk-off home run, but Mejia's recent struggles continued with the outing. He's allowed at least one earned run in three straight appearances, totaling five earned runs across 2.2 innings. Mejia is still being used in high-leverage situations, though his potential share of save chances is murky.

Juan Mejia
Colorado Rockies
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