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Juan Mejia News: Tagged with loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Mejia (0-3) was tagged with the loss in relief Friday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in one inning.

Mejia entered the game in the top of the ninth inning in a tied game, but he couldn't get the job done. Despite tossing 13 of his 20 pitches for strikes, Mejia walked Kyle Farmer and was later taken deep by Michael Harris, who launched his seventh homer of the campaign. He'd eventually settle after allowing a single to Ronald Acuna, but the damage was already done. This was the fourth time Mejia has allowed multiple runs in his 13 outings and 15.1 innings this season. He owns a 5.87 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 2026, so he's far from being an arm you'd want to trust in most fantasy formats.

Juan Mejia
Colorado Rockies
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