Juan Morillo News: Added to big-league bullpen
The Diamondbacks selected Morillo's contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Morillo has allowed one run in 6.1 innings to begin the season at Triple-A, and he'll now be called upon to provide the team with reliever depth while Joe Mantiply and Bryce Jarvis head to the minors to correct their early struggles. The 26-year-old Morillo will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.
