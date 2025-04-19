Fantasy Baseball
Juan Morillo headshot

Juan Morillo News: Added to big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

The Diamondbacks selected Morillo's contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Morillo has allowed one run in 6.1 innings to begin the season at Triple-A, and he'll now be called upon to provide the team with reliever depth while Joe Mantiply and Bryce Jarvis head to the minors to correct their early struggles. The 26-year-old Morillo will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.

Juan Morillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
