Juan Morillo News: Gives up lead again

Morillo allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Morillo, who's been a late-game staple for manager Torey Lovullo, gave up an eighth-inning lead for the second consecutive day against Colorado. He had a 1.83 ERA prior to blowing those leads and had become a reliable late-inning arm for Lovullo, who had recently dialed back on the reliever's usage. Morillo appeared in 15 of the team's first 29 games before being deployed just six times in the subsequent 19 contests prior to Thursday.