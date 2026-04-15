Juan Morillo News: Notches first save in 10th inning

Morillo struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Orioles.

Paul Sewald had pitched the night before and Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson threw three innings between them to help get Wednesday's afternoon contest to extra innings, so Morillo was the next man up for a save chance when Arizona scored three runs in the top of the 10th. The 27-year-old right-hander breezed through the middle of Baltimore's order on just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to get the job done. Morillo's high-90s fastball and slider-changeup combo seem tailor made for high-leverage work, and he's rising up the pecking order in the Diamondbacks bullpen on the strength of a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through nine innings.