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Juan Morillo News: Secures second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Morillo worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Cubs. He didn't strike out a batter.

Kevin Ginkel had pitched the prior two days and Brandyn Garcia handled the eighth inning, so Morillo was summoned in the ninth and got the job done on an efficient eight pitches (seven strikes). The closer situation for Arizona remains murky, with all three of those pitchers having now recorded saves in August and Justin Martinez also likely to work into the mix after making his 2026 debut last week. Morillo's making a strong case for regular high-leverage work, however -- his other save this season came back in April, but he hasn't been tagged for a run since July 17, reeling off 14 straight scoreless appearances with a 0.79 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 14 innings while picking up one win and seven holds.

Juan Morillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
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