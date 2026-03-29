Juan Morillo News: Suffers loss Saturday

Morillo (0-1) was tagged with the loss when he allowed two runs on one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Morillo got the first two outs in the eighth inning before walking Mookie Betts, which set the stage for Will Smith's two-run home run. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo tabbed Morillo as an option among the Diamondbacks' all right-handed bullpen to deploy against lefty batters, and he successfully navigated Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker before giving up the runs. This was the second consecutive game in which Arizona's bullpen took the loss in the late innings.