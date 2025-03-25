Juan Nunez News: Returned to Baltimore

The Padres returned Nunez to the Orioles on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The Padres selected Nunez in the Rule 5 draft back in December, but he wasn't quite able to make the big-league club after surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits and six walks across five innings in spring training. He'll now return to the Orioles' farm system, losing his 40-man spot in the process, and presumably return to High-A Aberdeen or jump up to Double-A Chesapeake.