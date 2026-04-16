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Juan Sanchez News: Pushed to Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Sanchez was assigned to Single-A Dunedin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

It seemed initially that Sanchez was being held back for the Florida Complex League, but he will in fact join fellow phenom JoJo Parker in the Dunedin infield. Sanchez was one of the most feared hitters in the Dominican Summer League last year, slashing .341/.439/.565 with eight home runs and a 17.4 percent strikeout rate in 56 games.

Juan Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
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