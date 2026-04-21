Juan Soto Injury: Aiming to return Wednesday
The Mets' current plan is for Soto (calf) to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday against the Twins, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Working his way back from a right calf train, Soto began a running progression a week ago and has made strides without any setbacks. He is poised to skip a rehab assignment and return to the Mets' lineup for the second contest of a three-game series versus the Twins. Soto was slashing .355/.412/.516 across 34 plate appearances when he was hurt in early April.
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