Juan Soto Injury: Aims to play again in 2026

Soto (calf) did wind sprints on the field prior to Friday's game, and the superstar outfielder intends to play again this season, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Soto still doesn't have a clear timeline for his return from the IL, but his ability to run Friday is an encouraging sign. The biggest hurdle for a quick return to the lineup might come from the fact that the Mets are well out of the playoff picture, giving them no incentive to rush Soto back into action. He last played July 24, and over 84 games this season he's produced a .283/.408/.539 slash line with 21 homers and seven steals, and that .408 OBP would lead the National League if Soto had enough plate appearances to qualify.