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Juan Soto Injury: Begins running progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Soto (calf) began a running progression Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The news was actually dropped by Mets owner Steve Cohen in a late-night post on X. Soto has been swinging a bat in an indoor cage but hadn't yet started running again until Tuesday, as he ramps up his recovery from a calf strain that has kept him sidelined since April 3. The 27-year-old superstar still doesn't have a clear timeline for a return to the Mets, but he may not need a rehab assignment and it's still possible he could be activated by next week.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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