Juan Soto Injury: Dealing with minor strain

Soto was diagnosed with a minor strain in his right calf Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets will hold Soto out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, but no decision has been made yet on whether to place him on the injured list. The 27-year-old outfielder is optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the IL, but the team could end up putting him on the shelf if he isn't feeling better within a few days.