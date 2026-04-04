Juan Soto headshot

Juan Soto Injury: Dealing with minor strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 3:58pm

Soto was diagnosed with a minor strain in his right calf Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets will hold Soto out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, but no decision has been made yet on whether to place him on the injured list. The 27-year-old outfielder is optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the IL, but the team could end up putting him on the shelf if he isn't feeling better within a few days.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Dan Marcus
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
John Venezia
11 days ago