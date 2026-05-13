Juan Soto Injury: Exits early Wednesday

Soto was removed from Wednesday's game against the Tigers with an apparent ankle injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Soto fouled a ball hard off his ankle in the third inning of Wednesday's contest. He looked to be in a considerable amount of pain afterward, but he remained in the game for a few more innings before his eventual removal in the seventh. The Mets will likely have an update on the star outfielder's status after the game, though the fact that he was briefly able to play through the injury is an encouraging sign.