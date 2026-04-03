Juan Soto Injury: Exits with calf tightness
Soto was removed from Friday's game against the Giants in the first inning due to right calf tightness.
After reaching base on a single, Soto appeared to tweak his calf while running from first base to third on Bo Bichette's RBI single. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Mets will presumably bring their star outfielder in for imaging and provide more details in the near future. Tyrone Taylor took Soto's place in left field Friday and could be in line for a few starts in the near future if Soto's injury proves to be serious.
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