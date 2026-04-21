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Juan Soto Injury: No firm date yet for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Soto (calf) is still expected to return from the injured list during a homestand that begins Tuesday against the Twins, but the exact date of his activation remains up in the air, Max Ralph of MLB.com reports. "Yes, he's still on track," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday. "Not sure which day, but as of right now, the plan is for him to start playing for us at some point in the next homestand."

The superstar outfielder began a running progression last Tuesday, but New York needs to see him increase the intensity of that program and demonstrate that he can handle activities like quick stops and starts before he'll be brought back. Soto was slashing .355/.412/.516 through 34 plate appearances when he was injured in early April, and during his 14-game absence the Mets have gone a miserable 3-11, losing their last 11 games.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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