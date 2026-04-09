Juan Soto Injury: Not close to running program
Soto (calf) has been swinging a bat indoors and playing catch but is not close to being cleared for a running program, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Soto suffered a right calf strain less than a week ago, so it's not terribly surprising he's not ready to test things out by running yet. The Mets believe Soto's injury is minor, though his stay on the injured list is expected to extend past the minimum 10 days. Mark Vientos has picked up extra playing time since Soto was injured.
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