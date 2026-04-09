Juan Soto headshot

Juan Soto Injury: Not close to running program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Soto (calf) has been swinging a bat indoors and playing catch but is not close to being cleared for a running program, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Soto suffered a right calf strain less than a week ago, so it's not terribly surprising he's not ready to test things out by running yet. The Mets believe Soto's injury is minor, though his stay on the injured list is expected to extend past the minimum 10 days. Mark Vientos has picked up extra playing time since Soto was injured.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
2 days ago
Week 2 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 2 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
3 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago