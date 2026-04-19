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Juan Soto Injury: On track for homestand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 2:51pm

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Soto (calf) remains on track to return during the team's upcoming homestand, which runs April 21-30, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

It was previously reported that Soto was expected to be reinstated from the 10-day IL during the upcoming week, so a return during the first half of the homestand wouldn't be surprising. The 27-year-old appears set to rejoin the Mets without needing a minor-league rehab assignment after missing the past two-plus weeks due to a calf strain.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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