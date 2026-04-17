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Juan Soto Injury: On track to return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Soto (calf) continues to progress with his baseball activities and remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list next week, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Soto will undergo another MRI just to make sure his right calf strain has sufficiently healed, and as long as that happens he could be activated Tuesday at the beginning of the Mets' homestand. The 27-year-old outfielder has been sidelined for the past two weeks.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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