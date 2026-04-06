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Juan Soto Injury: Out 2-to-3 weeks with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Mets placed Soto (calf) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Soto tweaked his calf during Friday's game against the Giants. The Mets gave him a few days to recover to see if he made enough improvement to avoid the IL, but it didn't happen. Soto is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks. Jared Young has filled in for Soto in left field for the last two games and should continue to see increased reps. Brett Baty (thumb) and Tyrone Taylor are also candidates to see more playing time in the outfield.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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