Juan Soto Injury: Out Sunday with illness
Soto was scratched from the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins after falling ill, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.
Soto was initially slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat third but will take a seat Sunday while he appears to be the latest victim of the flu-like illness that has been spreading around in the Mets clubhouse. MJ Melendez will operate as the team's DH while A.J. Ewing moves up the third spot in the lineup.
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