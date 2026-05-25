Juan Soto Injury: Remains out with illness
Soto (illnes) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Soto is battling the flu and will miss a second straight start. It's unclear whether he might be available off the bench. Nick Morabito is starting in left field and Carson Benge is getting a start at designated hitter in Monday's series opener.
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