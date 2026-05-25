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Juan Soto Injury: Remains out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Soto (illnes) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Soto is battling the flu and will miss a second straight start. It's unclear whether he might be available off the bench. Nick Morabito is starting in left field and Carson Benge is getting a start at designated hitter in Monday's series opener.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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