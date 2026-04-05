Juan Soto Injury: Sitting again Sunday
Soto (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The veteran outfielder sat out of Saturday's contest after suffering a minor strain in his right calf Friday, and he'll sit for a second consecutive game Sunday. Soto will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery and try to avoid an IL stint.
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