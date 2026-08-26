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Juan Soto Injury: Takes live batting practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 12:11pm

Soto (calf) took live batting practice at Citi Field on Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Soto has been sidelined for the past month with a Grade 2 left calf strain, but he's made significant progress of late and appears to be closing in on a return to the Mets' active roster. He came back from a right calf strain earlier this season without a rehab assignment and could skip rehab games again, though he missed less than three weeks with the first injury. When healthy, Soto has slashed .283/.408/.539 with 21 home runs and seven steals in 84 contests for the Mets this season.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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