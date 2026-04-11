Juan Soto Injury: Targeting return for next homestand
Soto (calf) could return for the start of the Mets' next homestand April 21, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
New York won't rush its star outfielder back, but the organization seems confident that Soto's calf strain isn't a serious issue. The 27-year-old is currently swinging a bat and playing catch but hasn't yet resumed a running program. Once he does, a clearer timeline for his return should come into focus.
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