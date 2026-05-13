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Juan Soto Injury: X-rays negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

X-rays on Soto's right ankle came back negative following his removal from Wednesday's game against Detroit, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Soto took a foul tip off his ankle in the third inning and was later removed in the seventh. However, he appears to have escaped the incident with nothing more than a bruise and is considered day-to-day by the team. Austin Slater could pick up a start or two in the outfield if the Mets decide to sit Soto as a precaution, but the 27-year-old slugger should avoid spending time on the injured list.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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