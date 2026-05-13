Juan Soto Injury: X-rays negative
X-rays on Soto's right ankle came back negative following his removal from Wednesday's game against Detroit, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Soto took a foul tip off his ankle in the third inning and was later removed in the seventh. However, he appears to have escaped the incident with nothing more than a bruise and is considered day-to-day by the team. Austin Slater could pick up a start or two in the outfield if the Mets decide to sit Soto as a precaution, but the 27-year-old slugger should avoid spending time on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 94 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 85 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 95 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More