Juan Soto Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Soto's right ankle came back negative following his removal from Wednesday's game against Detroit, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Soto took a foul tip off his ankle in the third inning and was later removed in the seventh. However, he appears to have escaped the incident with nothing more than a bruise and is considered day-to-day by the team. Austin Slater could pick up a start or two in the outfield if the Mets decide to sit Soto as a precaution, but the 27-year-old slugger should avoid spending time on the injured list.