Juan Soto News: Back in lineup Thursday

Soto (foot) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Thursday's game versus the Tigers.

Soto had to be pulled from Wednesday's contest after fouling a ball off his ankle, but X-rays came back negative and he will not have to miss a start. The 27-year-old has been scuffling at the plate in May, sporting just a .502 OPS with one home run and a 5:10 BB:K.