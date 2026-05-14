Juan Soto News: Back in lineup Thursday
Soto (foot) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Thursday's game versus the Tigers.
Soto had to be pulled from Wednesday's contest after fouling a ball off his ankle, but X-rays came back negative and he will not have to miss a start. The 27-year-old has been scuffling at the plate in May, sporting just a .502 OPS with one home run and a 5:10 BB:K.
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