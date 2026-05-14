Juan Soto headshot

Juan Soto News: Back in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Soto (foot) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Thursday's game versus the Tigers.

Soto had to be pulled from Wednesday's contest after fouling a ball off his ankle, but X-rays came back negative and he will not have to miss a start. The 27-year-old has been scuffling at the plate in May, sporting just a .502 OPS with one home run and a 5:10 BB:K.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Marcus
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
9 days ago