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Juan Soto News: Back in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 3:05pm

Soto (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Soto missed the last two contests while dealing with the flu, but he's feeling well enough to hit Tuesday. He will enter play Tuesday having homered six times over his past 10 games.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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