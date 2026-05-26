Juan Soto News: Back in Mets' lineup Tuesday
Soto (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Soto missed the last two contests while dealing with the flu, but he's feeling well enough to hit Tuesday. He will enter play Tuesday having homered six time over his past 10 games.
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