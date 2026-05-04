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Juan Soto News: Batting leadoff Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Soto will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the Rockies.

It's just the third time that Soto has ever batted leadoff and the first time since 2021 he's been at the top of the batting order. He had batted second in each of his first 19 contests this season. Soto is flipping spots with Bo Bichette, who will move down to the two hole.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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