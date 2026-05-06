Juan Soto News: Belts leadoff homer
Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.
Soto led off the game with a homer on the third pitch from Michael Lorenzen. This was Soto's second game in a row at the leadoff spot after he had primarily hit second in the order when healthy. He's up to four homers this season, three of which have come over his last eight games. The star outfielder is batting .299 with a .902 OPS, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored, one stolen base and four doubles across 91 plate appearances.
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