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Juan Soto News: Belts second homer in May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 8:25am

Soto went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The 27-year-old superstar didn't seem affected by the ball he fouled off his foot Wednesday, launching a solo shot off Brenan Hanifee in the seventh inning as the Mets' offense erupted for five homers. It was Soto's fifth long ball of the season and his second in 12 May contests, a month in which he's slashing just .174/.250/.348 with one steal, five RBI and six runs.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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