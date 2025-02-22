Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Soto headshot

Juan Soto News: Belts solo homer in first Mets AB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Soto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Astros.

The biggest offseason acquisition in franchise history, Soto wasted no time showing Mets fans a taste of what's to come by taking Colton Gordon deep in the first inning. Soto helped the Mets extend their lead in the second frame, grounding into a fielder's choice RBI before reaching home for his second run of the day to extend the lead to four. Soto was sandwiched by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in the batting order, and Soto figures bat second for the Mets in 2025 as he did with the Yankees for most of the 2024 regular season.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now