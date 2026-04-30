Juan Soto News: Could return to outfield soon

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Soto (forearm) could return to playing the outfield during this weekend's series versus the Angels, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Soto has been limited to designated-hitter duty while battling left forearm tightness, but he's progressed to the point that a return to playing defense is imminent. A return to left field for Soto will allow for more flexibility in the Mets' DH slot and give the club more outfield options while Luis Robert (back) is on the shelf.