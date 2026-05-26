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Juan Soto News: Cracks two-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Mets' 7-2 loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

Soto supplied the Mets' lone runs Tuesday after smacking a two-run homer off Chase Burns in the sixth inning. It was the 11th home run of the season for Soto, eight of which have come in May. Over his last 14 games, he has gone 17-for-49 (.347) with four steals, seven home runs and 13 RBI.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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