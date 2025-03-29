Fantasy Baseball
Juan Soto headshot

Juan Soto News: Drives in lone run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Soto went 1-for-3 with one walk and an RBI in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Soto drove in the Mets' lone run Saturday on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning, though it was thanks to Jose Siri's savvy base running that got New York on the board. Soto has opened his Mets tenure 3-for-9 with four walks, one home run and two RBI. Following Sunday's off-day is a three-game road series against the Marlins starting Monday.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
