Juan Soto News: Drives in lone run

Soto went 1-for-3 with one walk and an RBI in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Soto drove in the Mets' lone run Saturday on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning, though it was thanks to Jose Siri's savvy base running that got New York on the board. Soto has opened his Mets tenure 3-for-9 with four walks, one home run and two RBI. Following Sunday's off-day is a three-game road series against the Marlins starting Monday.