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Juan Soto News: Goes deep in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Mets' 9-6 loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

Most of Tuesday's scoring took place within the first four innings, but Soto added to Mets' run total with a solo homer off Brad Lord in the seventh, which was the former's seventh home run of the season. Soto has recorded two hits in five of his last eight games, and over that span he has gone 12-for-32 (.375) with three steals, three home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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