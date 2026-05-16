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Juan Soto News: Goes yard again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 8:57am

Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

He spoiled Cam Schlittler's shutout bid by taking the young righty deep in the seventh inning. Soto has homered in consecutive games, and five of his six long balls on the season have come in the last 15 contests, a stretch in which he's slashing .246/.319/.557 with eight total extra-base hits, one steal, nine RBI and 11 runs.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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