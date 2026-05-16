Juan Soto News: Goes yard again Friday
Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.
He spoiled Cam Schlittler's shutout bid by taking the young righty deep in the seventh inning. Soto has homered in consecutive games, and five of his six long balls on the season have come in the last 15 contests, a stretch in which he's slashing .246/.319/.557 with eight total extra-base hits, one steal, nine RBI and 11 runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 15Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 97 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 88 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 98 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Soto See More