Juan Soto News: Goes yard again Wednesday

Soto went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Not much is going right these days for the Mets, but at least Soto is finding his groove at the plate. The 27-year-old superstar has gone yard in back-to-back games, and in seven contests since returning from a calf strain he's batting .292 (7-for-24) with a 6:2 BB:K. Forearm soreness continues to limit him to DH, however, something that will put extra strain on the roster with Luis Robert (back) headed for the IL.