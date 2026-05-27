Juan Soto News: Homers in victory

Soto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during the Mets' 4-2 win against the Reds on Wednesday.

Soto started the game batting third, and launched a homer to right in his first plate appearance against Andrew Abbott in the first inning. This marks Soto's 12th home run of the season and sixth in his past seven games. The All-Star is now slashing .301/.392/.594 over 39 games played after his recent hot streak.