Juan Soto News: Launches first homer of year

Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Astros.

The $765 million man crushed a Hunter Brown cutter off the facing of the second deck in right field in the third inning. It was Soto's first homer as a Met, but he's already shown his value at the top of the order, reaching base in five of his first nine plate appearances with his new club. The 26-year-old has never posted an OBP below .400 in his big-league career, and he doesn't seem interested in breaking that streak in 2025.