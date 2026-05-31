Juan Soto News: Launches grand slam in blowout
Soto went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Marlins.
Soto put the finishing touches on a rout of the Marlins with a 433-foot grand slam in the sixth inning. He'll finish a red-hot May riding a modest five-game hitting streak while tallying 10 homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and five stolen bases across 26 games during the month. For the year, the slugger is slashing .305/.397/.597 with 13 long balls, 29 RBI, 27 runs scored and five steals across 180 plate appearances.
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