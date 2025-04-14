Juan Soto News: Lifts two-run homer vs. Twins
Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Twins.
Monday marked just the second long ball of the season for Soto, who got his first hit of the year with a runner in scoring position on a 405-foot shot to center field in the seventh inning. Despite what seems to be a quiet start by the perennial All-Star's lofty standards, Soto is slashing a respectable .250/.400/.429 with four doubles, six RBI, one stolen base and 14 walks over 70 plate appearances (16 games) so far.
