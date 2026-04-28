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Juan Soto News: Limited to DH by forearm tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Soto will remain limited to designated hitter for now due to right forearm tightness, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Soto reported forearm tightness last Friday and underwent an MRI, which came back negative. He will continue to serve as the Mets' DH for now, but the hope is that Soto will be ready to return to the outfield "in the next few days," manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday. Soto is 3-for-15 with zero RBI and a 6:2 BB:K in five contests since coming back from a calf strain.

Juan Soto
New York Mets
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