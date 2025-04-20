Juan Soto News: Multi-hit performance in win

Soto went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Cardinals.

Soto notched a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third, a single in the fifth and a walk in the seventh inning before adding a two RBI double in the eighth. The outfielder has notched back-to-back multi-hit performances after going nine straight games without one. Soto is now batting .256 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases over 22 contests this season.