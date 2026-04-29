Juan Soto News: No target date to play defense
Soto said Wednesday that he's continuing to make progress in his recovery from right forearm tightness, but he doesn't have a definitive target date for when he might be ready to play the outfield again, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Soto will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Wednesday's game against the Nationals and should remain a lineup regular in a non-defensive role while he manages the forearm issue, which cropped up last Friday. The 27-year-old played catch Wednesday and is expected to continue gradually stretching out his throwing distance over the next few days until the Mets are confident that he can make all the necessary throws from his usual spot in left field.
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