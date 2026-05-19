Juan Soto News: On base four times in Monday's win
Soto went 2-for-5 with two walks, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's extra-innings win over the Nationals.
Facing the team he made his big-league debut with in 2018, Soto was a constant presence on the basepaths as he extended his streak of games with at least one run to five. The 27-year-old superstar has found his rhythm in May, collecting multiple hits in four of the last seven contests while delivering a .357/.455/.571 slash line with two homers, three steals, six RBI and seven runs.
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